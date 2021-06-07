Evening weather forecast Monday, June 7, 2021

There will be a couple of thunderstorms around early tonight. While not every spots will be hit, those that do can have a flooding downpour. The rest of tonight will stay warm and humid with some clouds and lows in the 60s. The rest of this week is going to stay quite humid and that will fuel some flooding downpours with some showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will feature both clouds and sunshine. Each afternoon will bring a scattering of showers and thunderstorms. High each day will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Friday will be the most unsettled day of the week with more clouds than sunshine along with showers and a thunderstorm or two. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to middle 70s. Saturday will feature clouds and sunshine with just the chance for a shower. It will become a slight bit less humid with highs in the middle 70s. Sunday will once again bring both clouds and sunshine along with the chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. We’ll have a partly to mostly sunny sky on Monday with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

