Evening weather forecast Monday, June 28, 2021

A heatwave will continue for another day or two. A few spots will have a soaking thunderstorm this evening. The rest of tonight will be mainly clear and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Tuesday will be another hot day with some hazy sunshine. Only a few spots will have a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be near to just above 90. Wednesday will be very warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. As a cold front draws closer, there will be a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. This front will stay stalled close to the area Thursday and Friday bringing us a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be closer to 80, but it will stay quite humid. This humidity will mean that any shower or thunderstorm could bring a flooding downpour.

This front should clear for the holiday weekend. A shower or thunderstorm is still possible on Saturday, but many spots should be rain free. It will be more comfortable with highs in the middle to upper 70s and lower humidity. Independence Day should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll have comfortable highs in the middle to upper 70s. Monday will be a bit warmer with partial sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80.

