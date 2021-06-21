Evening weather forecast Monday, June 21, 2021

Scattered thunderstorms this evening will bring flooding downpours along with the potential of wind gusts past 60 mph and hail. The threat for severe weather will end later this evening. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy and humid with some showers, maybe another rumble of thunder. Lows will range from the 50s along and west of Route 219 to the lower 60s farther to the east. Tuesday will start off with clouds and some showers but then it will become breezy with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s with the humidity really lowering during the afternoon. Tuesday night will become clear and much cooler with lows in the 40s to near 50. A bubble of high pressure will give us plenty of sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s on Wednesday.

Thursday will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Friday will be a little warmer and more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 80. Saturday will be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with the chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will be in the lower 80s. We’ll have a better chance for a scattering of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with highs in the 70s to near 80. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Monday with highs in the 70s to near 80.

