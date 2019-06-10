Evening weather forecast Monday, June 10th, 2019

We will have a band of showers and thunderstorms move eastward through our area this evening. It will be breezy later tonight and the clouds will break later tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and 50s.

Tuesday may start out with some leftover clouds in a few spots, but will turn mostly sunny and pleasant. High temperatures will be in the 70s. We will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky for Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with some showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. A shower may stick around Friday morning; otherwise, clouds will break for sunshine. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s.

We will see a mix of clouds and sun on Saturday with afternoon showers and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the upper 70s. On Father’s Day, we will have a mostly cloudy day with showers and thunderstorms. Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Some sun will return, but scattered showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out for Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.