Evening weather forecast Monday, June 1, 2020

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. A warm front passing by to our north will bring a scattering of showers, maybe even a rumble of thunder in spots, later tonight into Tuesday morning. The showers will be a little more numerous the farther north you are. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s so it will not nearly as cool as last night.

After starting off with a good deal of clouds and scattered showers in the morning, the rest of Tuesday will feature a cloudy to partly sunny sky. It will become a bit breezy and a little more humid with dewpoint temperatures reaching back well through the 50s to lower 60s so the fans and air conditioners will be running once again.

Wednesday will be breezy, warm and humid with times of clouds and sunshine. An approaching cold front will help to spark of some showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon into the evening hours. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 80s. This front will still be close enough to bring some showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, especially in the southern part of the region. Highs on Thursday will be in the 70s to near 80 and it will still be a bit humid. Friday will still be a bit warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near to just above 80. Another nice air mass will start to move in over the upcoming weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 70s to near 80. Another pleasant area of high pressure will slide back over the region and give us gorgeous weather Sunday into Monday with plenty of sunshine along with warm afternoons and comfortable nights.