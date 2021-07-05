Evening weather forecast Monday, July 5, 2021

Heat is building back into the region for the next couple of days. An isolated thunderstorm can not be ruled out early tonight; otherwise, it will be clear to partly cloudy and muggy tonight with lows in the 60s. Tuesday will be hot and humid with hazy sunshine. A couple of stray thunderstorms can not be ruled out. Highs will be near to just above 90. Wednesday will be another steamy day with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. There will be a better chance for a thunderstorm in a few spots. Highs will be close to 90. Thursday will be quite warm and humid. An approaching front will tap moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa bringing us more numerous showers and thunderstorms. With so much moisture in the air, any of the showers and thunderstorms will bring flooding downpours.

Behind that system, there still may be a shower or thunderstorm in spots on Friday. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Saturday will be warm, but not too humid with sunshine and some clouds. Highs will be in the middle 80s. The next system will bring more numerous showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 80s. A shower or thunderstorm is possible on Monday.

