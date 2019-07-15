Evening weather forecast Monday, July 15th, 2019

We will stay mostly clear throughout the night tonight. It will be a bit muggier than last night. While tonight will not be as cool as last night, it will be the coolest for the rest of the week with low temperatures in the upper 50s to the mid 60s. We will turn quite warm and more humid Tuesday with sunshine mixing with clouds. A few areas could see a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. While many of us will be missed, those that get hit, could produce flooding downpours. Stay weather aware and use caution near flooded areas. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s; although, some areas could see 90.

Wednesday, we will see variable cloudiness and it will continue to be warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through the region, especially in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach into the upper 80s but some areas possibly in the lower 90s. A couple showers and thunderstorms will make their way through the region on Thursday. Otherwise, it will be humid with clouds and hazy sunshine. We will still be very warm with temperatures in the upper 80s and possibly 90 in some areas.

The heat wave will really start to kick in on Friday. We will be hot and humid Friday with some hazy sunshine. A stray thunderstorm cannot be rolled out in the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be close to 90. With these hotter days coming, be careful. While it will be nice swimming weather, the heat will be dangerous. Use sunscreen and limit your time in the sun. Saturday and Sunday will be similar to Friday. We will have hazy sunshine and continue to be hot and humid. We could have a stray thunderstorm each afternoon, but most of us will stay rain free. Temperatures will reach into the 90s. We will not see much relief Monday. It will continue to be hot and humid with hazy sunshine. Afternoon thunderstorms will be possible as a front will start to approach the region. Temperatures Monday will still reach to near 90.