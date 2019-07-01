Evening weather forecast Monday, July 1, 2019

We had a beautiful blue sky with a few clouds to start the work week. We will remain mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will be in the low 60s though some areas could dip into the upper 50s.

Tuesday, we will a mix of clouds and sun. Clouds will increase throughout the day. There will be a few pop up stray showers and or thunderstorms. The wind will shift and come out of the southwest, bringing warm and humid air with it. The humidity will last through the week. High temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly dry, although a thunderstorm in the afternoon is possible. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

We will have clouds and sun as well as scattered showers and thunderstorms for Thursday. Remember to stay hydrated during any Fourth of July festivities. If you are planning to go to any parades or to spend time outside, bring sunblock. If you are using the pool, keep an eye on children and get out if you hear thunder. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Some places might peak in the 90s.

Friday will have some sun but mostly clouds throughout the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will make their way through the region during the afternoon. We will continue to stay humid. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

We will have sun and clouds but clouds will increase throughout Saturday. Some areas will see afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the 80s.

Sunday will be cloudy but we will see some sun. The chance for a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. There will be more sun on Monday than Sunday. Monday should stay fairly dry. Temperatures will be a little lower than recent days with temperatures in the lower 80s.