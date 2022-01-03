Evening weather forecast Monday, January 3, 2022

Tonight will be clear and colder with a diminishing breeze. Low temperatures will drop into the teens to near 20. High pressure sliding by to our south will give us a good deal of sunshine with just a few clouds mixed in on Tuesday. It will be seasonably chilly with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Wednesday will be breezy and slightly milder with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. These clouds are from an approaching cold front that could bring some sprinkles and flurries later Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 40s. Behind the front, Thursday will be a colder day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s. The next disturbance looks like it will bring some snow or snow showers Thursday night into Friday. Right now it doesn’t look like it will be anything major but we will watch as time gets closer. Friday will be windy and cold with snow showers and temperatures holding in the 20s. Saturday will be a seasonably chilly day despite a good deal of sunshine.

