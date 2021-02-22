Evening weather forecast, Monday, February 22, 2021

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Any breaks in the clouds will be mostly near and east of I-99 and early tonight. Farther to the west, clouds will prevail. As a warm front pushes to the region there will be a period of snow that will develop in the northern and western part of our region later tonight and last into Tuesday morning. This will bring a coating to an inch, maybe even two on some of the ridges, near and just west of Route 219 and in areas north of I-80. Temperatures tonight will not drop too much with lows in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

After the bit of snow early, the rest of Tuesday will turn cloudy to partly sunny. It will be quite windy with some gusts reaching over 35 mph. Temperatures on Tuesday will range from the middle 30s across the higher terrain in the Laurel Highlands to the lower 40s in some of the deeper valleys east of I-99. Wednesday will become even milder with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 50. A cold front may bring some showers to the area by the end of Wednesday. Behind this front we will still have a setback in temperatures Thursday into Friday. Highs will be near 40, not far from average. Thursday will feature clouds and sunshine with just a few flurries, maybe a sprinkle. Thursday night will be the coldest night where some places will drop into the teens. Friday will feature sunshine and a few clouds. The next system will bring some rain on Saturday. It may be cold enough for a touch of a wintry mix at first. This will not be heavy enough to cause flooding for our area Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 40s. Temperatures will approach 50 in places on Sunday despite some clouds and the chance for a shower late. Showers are possible on Monday with highs in the middle to upper 40s. No significant cold is still on pace to come our way.