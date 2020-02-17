Evening weather forecast Monday, February 17, 2020

Clouds will increase early tonight. As the next storm system approaches the area we will have some rain developing later tonight. The rain will start off as, or mixed with, snow. Low temperatures tonight of near to just above freezing will occur early tonight but temperatures will start to rise in places later tonight. Rain still may be mixed with snow in places early Tuesday, mainly near and north of I-80, but that will continue to change to rain everywhere fast. We’ll have periods of rain and drizzle on Tuesday along with areas of fog. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 40s with only a few places flirting with 50.

Behind this first system, Wednesday will be breezy with a partly, if not mostly, sunny sky. It will be cooler on Wednesday with highs in the 30s to near 40. Another front will move through the region Wednesday night with nothing more than some patches of clouds and the chance for flurries. Behind that second front, Thursday will be a brisk and colder day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and only the chance for some flurries. Highs on Thursday will be in the 20s to near 30. With a clear sky and lighter winds, it will be cold Thursday night with lows well down into the teens. Some of the colder spots will be in the single digits. An area of high pressure will give us plenty of sunshine Friday and Saturday. It will still be chilly on Friday with highs in the 30s. Friday night will be cold again with lows in the teens to near 20. Saturday will not be as cold with highs in the 40s. Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 40s. The next system will bring the chance for rain on Monday with high temperatures once again reaching into the middle to upper 40s.