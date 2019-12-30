Evening weather forecast Monday, December 30, 2019

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be a couple of isolated sprinkles and flurries around tonight, especially later tonight and the farther west you are located. Low temperatures tonight will be in the 30s which is a little bit colder than last night. A gusty westerly flow will help to bring even colder air into the region on Tuesday. Temperatures will start to drop during the midday and afternoon hours as some flurries and snow showers become more numerous and more intense. There will be a couple of slick spots as we head into the afternoon into the evening hours, especially once you get near and west of Route 219. High temperatures on Tuesday will range from the lower 40s in the deeper valleys east of I 99, but temperatures will be no higher than the middle to upper 30s in places farther to the west. These temperatures will drop during the afternoon hours with the wind making it feel even colder than that.

Snow showers will linger Tuesday night, even into early Wednesday in some places. Total accumulation will range from just a dusting or so east of I99 to an inch or a little bit more in some places near and just west of Route 219. The rest of Wednesday will still be blustery with a mix of clouds and sunshine and high temperatures in the 30s. Thursday will be a breezy day. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine in the morning, but then clouds will start to increase during the afternoon hours. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 40s. The next storm system will bring some rain to the area Thursday night on into Friday. We’ll also become foggy on Friday. We are going to see the rain taper to showers Friday afternoon. Temperatures Friday will struggle the rise through the 40s, but then we’re not going to drop much Friday night.

Saturday will start mild with some rain showers. It will then become windy the rain showers mixing with some snowflakes in a few spots by later in the day. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 40s to near 50, but it will turn much colder by the end of the day. Saturday night into Sunday will be windy and colder with scattered flurries and snow showers. While Sunday will start with snow showers in places, clouds will break for some sunshine during the day with high temperatures in the 30s. Monday will be a nice day with sunshine mixing with a few clouds period it will be seasonably chilly with highs in the 30s. We’re going to stay seasonably chilly into later next week.