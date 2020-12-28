Evening weather forecast Monday, December 28, 2020

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, brisk and colder. We’ll have a scattering of flurries near and east of I-99 with more in the way of some snow showers farther to the west. Some places near Route 219 will have a coating to an inch of new snow. Lows tonight will be mostly in the 20s, but some of the colder spots will drop into the teens. Tuesday will start off with a flurry in places, especially west of I-99. The rest of the day will be cold despite a partly to mostly sunny sky. The sun will come out faster in the east where to the west, the clouds will linger a little longer. Highs will only be in the middle 20s in the higher elevations to the lower 30s in some of the deeper valleys. Tuesday night will be cold with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the teens.

A warm front will pass to our north and west on Wednesday and may clip a few spots with a flurry; otherwise, the day will be partly to mostly cloudy and not quite as cold. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. A cold front will bring rain showers to the area on Thursday. Some places to the north and some of the higher elevations may have a bit of snow mixing in with the rain, but we are not expecting any travel issues. This front will stall just to our south and be the focal point for unsettled weather as we head toward the New Year’s holiday. Some freezing rain will develop in the early morning hours on Friday. The freezing rain may cause quite a glaze on some surfaces before temperatures rise on Friday. The ice to rain transition will be occurring faster west of Route 219 but will last a lot longer to the north and east. Temperatures on New Years day will struggle to rise through the 30s with many spots not having a high temperature until the evening hours. Rain will taper Friday night with temperatures staying above freezing. We’ll have a rain or snow shower in spots, mainly early Saturday; otherwise, the day will be mostly cloudy with highs near to just above 40. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for some flurries or snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s. Monday will be a nicer day with a good deal of sunshine and highs in the lower 40s.