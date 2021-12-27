Evening weather forecast Monday, December 27, 2021

We’ll continue to have showers of rain and sleet with embedded lightning early tonight. Do be careful as temperatures are still close to freezing and there can be icy spots. Later tonight we’ll have some clearing. Temperatures tonight will rise through the middle of the night and then will fall a little once the clearing starts.

We’ll have breaks of sunshine early Tuesday but then clouds will thicken fast as the next disturbance moves fast to the region. A mix of rain and snow will develop during the afternoon. The precipitation will be mostly snow in the counties along and north of I-80 with mostly rain to the south. With this next system, the chance of ice is very small. Highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. The mix will change to all showers Tuesday night. A few inches are likely in places north of I-80 before that changeover. Showers early Wednesday will give way to a cloudy to partly sunny sky during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50.

Another disturbance will bring showers to the area again later Wednesday night into Thursday. Showers will try to end later Thursday with maybe some clearing before evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s which is still a good bit above average. Friday will likely be the nicest day of the week with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the 40s. Rain will develop again on Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 40s. The rain may mix with snow showers before ending on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle to upper 40s but it will start to turn colder later in the day.

