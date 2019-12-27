Evening weather forecast Monday, December 27, 2019

A weak front will continue to shift through the region this evening with a good deal of clouds, areas of fog and spotty drizzle. Behind the front, clouds will linger later tonight but the fog and drizzle should start to dissipate. Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 30s. This is closer to the average highs for the date. Behind this front we’ll have times of clouds and sunshine for our day on Saturday. It will once again be quite mild for the end of December with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Clouds will start to increase and thicken again later Saturday night through Sunday. Temperatures Saturday night will struggle to drop into the 30s.

The next storm system will develop some rain across the region on Sunday. The combination of an easterly component to the wind and this rain will keep temperatures from rising too fast as temperatures will slowly rise through the 40s. We’ll also have areas of fog on Sunday. We’ll continue to have periods of rain and areas of fog Sunday night with temperatures holding in the 40s. Monday will start with some rain, but then a cold front will pass to our east and allow for clouds to start to break during the afternoon with a gusty breeze. Highs on Monday will be near to just above 50, but those highs will occur earlier in the day with temperatures falling through the 40s later in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be a windy and colder day with clouds, some sunshine along with scattered flurries and snow showers. Temperatures will not rise out of the 30s on Tuesday. Wednesday will still be blustery with clouds and sunshine. There will still be some flurries and snow showers around, especially earlier in the day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 30s. We’ll have times of clouds and sunshine on Thursday with a bit of a breeze. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s to near 40. The next storm system will bring some rain on Friday. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40. Behind that system it will stay a little milder than average into the first weekend in January.