Evening weather forecast Monday, December 20, 2021

Tonight will be another chilly night, but not quite as cold as last night. Lows will be in the 20s. Some of the coldest valley spots will drop into the upper teens. We’ll have a clear sky early tonight and then a few patches of clouds will move in later tonight. Tuesday will be a cool, but not too chilly, day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 40. A cold front will likely bring a couple of flurries, even a stray snow shower with and behind it later Tuesday night into Wednesday. We’ll have a chilly wind on Wednesday with times of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 30s with the breeze making it feel a slight bit colder than that.

We’ll have a chilly breeze on Thursday with clouds and sunshine. An approaching warm front may bring us some flurries by the end of the day. A bit of a wintry mix is possible on Thursday night into Christmas Eve Day. We’ll have a good deal of clouds on Friday with highs in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. A cold front will bring some rain showers to the area later Friday night into early Christmas Day. The rest of Christmas take will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the middle 40s, but it will turn colder later in the day.

Sunday will bring a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 40s. Monday will be rather cloudy with a shower possibility. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s.

