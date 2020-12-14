Evening weather forecast Monday, December 14, 2020

There will still be a few isolated flurries this evening. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy and colder. The clouds will hold more in the western part of the region. Lows will be in the 20s, Tuesday will be a tranquil but chilly day. We will have a mix of sun and clouds in the morning but then clouds will start to win out during the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 30s. Tuesday night into first thing Wednesday will just feature a good deal of clouds but then a significant storm will affect our region.

Snow will develop from the south during the midday of Wednesday. That snow will be heavy at times Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Right now it looks likely for a widespread snowfall of at least 6” with some spots getting a foot or more of snow. We’ll have a better feel on the exact accumulation as time gets closer. This is the time to prepare as we did not have any winter storms last year. Temperatures will hold mostly in the 20s with the snow on Wednesday. Because of this storm, a winter storm watch is in effect for much of the area for Wednesday and Wednesday night. There are three things that happen to a winter storm watch. It is either upgraded to an advisory, upgraded to a winter storm warning or just expired. We believe that this one will likely be upgraded to a winter storm warning.

The significant snow will be gone by Thursday morning. Behind this system, the rest of Thursday will be blustery with clouds, some sunshine along with scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs Thursday will be in the lower to middle 30s. Some flurries still can’t be ruled out early Friday then the rest of Friday will be cold with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 30s. Saturday through Monday will be seasonably cold with clouds and sunshine. The chill will ease, and highs will be near to above 40 by Monday.