Evening weather forecast Monday, December 13, 2021

With a mostly clear sky and winds calming down, tonight will turn out to be a bit chilly. Lows will be in the 20s to near 30 which is still a touch above the average for the date. Sunshine will mix with a few clouds on Tuesday. Once again, it will be mild for the month of December. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50. A warm front will bring more clouds than sunshine on Wednesday with a shower or some drizzle in places. An easterly flow along with some showers and drizzle around will make it a cooler day with highs in the 40s. Behind the warm front, it will be breezy and unseasonably warm Thursday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. A cold front will bring some showers later Thursday into Thursday night. Behind the front, Friday will be a mostly cloudy and cooler day. A disturbance may return some rain on Friday, especially during the afternoon and to the south. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 40s. We’ll have some rain on Saturday. As colder air starts to press into the region, the rain may mix with snowflakes in spots before coming to an end. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle to upper 40s, but temperatures will likely be in the 30s across the board by the end of the day. A flurry or snow shower can not be ruled out on Sunday; otherwise, we’ll have times of clouds and sunshine along with a chilly breeze. Highs will be in the 30s. The next system will bring us plenty of clouds and maybe some rain or a wintry mix on Monday. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40.

