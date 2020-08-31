Evening weather forecast Monday, August 31, 2020

We will have some rain and drizzle this evening, especially near and south of Route 22. Otherwise, the rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy with a shower or a touch of drizzle in spots. With the clouds, temperatures will not drop much with lows close to 60. An easterly flow is going to keep us cloudy for the first day of meteorological fall. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine. There will be drizzle and/or a shower in some spots. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 70s.

The next disturbance will bring more numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Thursday will still be a bit unsettled with more clouds than sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm still possible in some places. Highs on Thursday will once again be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. A cold front will move through the area later Thursday night. There still may be a shower early then behind the front will be partly to mostly sunny and a bit breezy. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s to near 80. Friday night will be a more refreshing night with lows in the 50s.

A bubble of high pressure will give us gorgeous weather for the upcoming weekend. We’ll have a nice, sunny day on Saturday with low humidity and highs in the 70s. It will be comfortable cool Saturday night with lows ranging from the middle 40s in some of the cool spots to the lower 50s. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Sunday with a warm afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. The next front will bring the likelihood of showers back to the area on Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s.