Evening weather forecast Monday, August 16, 2021

We’re going to stay in a gray and wet weather pattern through this work week. Tonight will be rather cloudy with some showers and drizzle. There will be a few areas of fog, especially over the higher terrain. Lows tonight will be in the middle 60s. Tuesday will also feature a good deal of clouds with showers, maybe a thunderstorm in spots. The best chance for a thunderstorm will be in the counties along Route 219. Highs will be in middle to upper 70s.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred may give us a period a period of steadier and heavier rainfall between Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Because of the rain, temperatures on Wednesday will reach only into the middle to perhaps upper 70s. Thursday will feature variable cloudiness with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be close to 80. Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny, warmer, and humid with a scattering of showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Saturday and Sunday will stay warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Drier air will try to reduce the chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Monday. It will be warm on Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs again in the lower to middle 80s.

