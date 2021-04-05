Evening weather forecast Monday, April 5, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A front stalled close to the area will keep our weather a bit unsettled this week. There will be a couple of showers around tonight, especially through the early part of the night; otherwise, tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild. Lows will be in the 40s which is a good bit higher than last night. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and mild. There will be a couple of showers around, especially during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Wednesday will also be mild with clouds and some sunshine with a shower in spots. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a shower possibility, especially later in the day. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

The weather will turn even more unsettled Friday through the weekend. We’ll have a good deal of clouds Friday and Saturday with scattered showers each day. Highs both days will be in the 50s to near 60. Showers may even turn into a period of steadier rain on Sunday, and if it does, we’re likely not getting higher than the 50s.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss