Evening weather forecast Monday, April 27, 2020

Tonight will start off with just some patches of clouds but then later tonight will become partly to mostly cloudy. Some showers may start to arrive in areas near and west of Route 219 before the sun rises. Lows tonight will be in the 30s to near 40. Tuesday will be rather cloudy and cool again with some showers and drizzle. While it may not rain all of the time, the day is going to have a damp feel. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. the average highs for this date are in the lower to middle 60s. Temperatures will hold in the 40s Tuesday night. Lows will be in the 40s.

Wednesday will feature more clouds than sunshine and it will be breezy, if not downright windy over the ridges. We’ll have some showers. Highs will range from the upper 50s to near 60 along and east of I-99 but temperatures should get into the 60s farther to the west. Temperatures will fail to fall below 50 in most spots Wednesday night. Thursday will be a milder day with variable cloudiness and some showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the region. As the wind shifts, temperatures will rebound a good bit reaching into the 60s. Some places may even flirt with the 70° mark. Behind the front, Friday will be a cooler day with clouds, some sunshine and a couple of showers around. Highs will be in the 50s. The weekend will start off nice with some sunshine and temperatures pushing well into the 60s to near 70.

A disturbance passing close to the area will bring the possibility of showers on Sunday with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s on Sunday. Behind that system, Monday will be a nicer day with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the lower 60s.