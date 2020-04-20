Evening weather forecast Monday, April 20, 2020

We will stay mostly clear early tonight and then later tonight clouds will increase. Some showers will start to arrive from the west before sunrise, probably reaching areas near and west of Route 219 by morning. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. These lows will likely happen in the middle of the night with temperatures starting to rise by morning.

A front moving through the region will bring showers, even a rumble of thunder to places, Tuesday morning. Behind this front the rest of Tuesday will be breezy with clouds and some sunshine along with a couple of scattered showers. There could be some wet snowflakes over the higher terrain. Highs on Tuesday will range from the middle to upper 40s in places near and west of Route 219 to the middle 50s in valley locations east of I-99. A stiff wind during the afternoon will make it feel colder than that. Wednesday will be a bit cool with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. The next system will bring an increase in cloudiness early Thursday. This system will bring rain showers Thursday afternoon into early Friday. Highs on Thursday will be in the 50s to near 60. The rest of Friday will feature a return of some sunshine with temperatures rebounding back to near 60. The break will not last long as we will have an increase in cloudiness again on Saturday with showers developing. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s. Showers will still be possible on Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with just chance for a leftover shower. Highs will be in the 50s.