Evening weather forecast Monday, April 12, 2021

We’ll continue to have scattered showers tonight. The showers should become less numerous later tonight. It will remain rather cloudy with lows in the 40s. Tuesday will start cloudy, maybe with spotty drizzle, but the clouds will break for some sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will be mostly in the middle 60s. We’ll have times of clouds and sunshine on Wednesday. A shower can not be ruled out. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. It will turn cooler for the end of the work week. Thursday will feature more clouds than sunshine with scattered showers. Temperatures will be no better than the lower 50s. There is a slight chance for the rain showers to mix with snowflakes Thursday night into early Friday. Any leftover showers on Friday will move out early. The rest of the day will feature more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s.

The weather will improve a bit for the upcoming weekend. Saturday will feature sunshine mixing with clouds. Highs will be near to just above 60. Sunday will become rather cloudy with showers developing for the afternoon. Highs will be near 60. Monday will stay showery with temperatures holding in the 50s.