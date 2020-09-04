Evening weather forecast Friday, September 4, 2020

A bubble of high pressure will give us gorgeous weather for the upcoming holiday weekend, though some clouds will try to sneak in from the north at times. What few clouds are around early in the evening will give way to a clear sky tonight. It will turn much cooler with low temperatures in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. We’ll have a nice day on Saturday with low humidity and highs in the 70s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine in most spots, but some pop-up clouds will be around during the afternoon, especially near and north of I-80. It will be comfortably cool Saturday night with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A stray shower or sprinkle cannot be ruled out. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Sunday with a warm afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

The next front now looks like it will stay well to our north and leave us with sunshine and just a few clouds on Labor Day. We will have sunshine and some clouds with a warm afternoon. Highs will be near to just above 80. The humidity will still be low. Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine with low humidity and highs again near to just above 80. Wednesday will be seasonably warm with clouds and sunshine. Some of us could have a shower, even a thunderstorm, as a disturbance passes by to our south. Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 70s. Not much is going to change for Thursday and Friday. Both days will feature both clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s and it will be a bit humid. There can be a couple of showers and thunderstorms around each day.