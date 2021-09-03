Evening weather forecast Friday, September 3, 2021

The few clouds that are around this evening will evaporate away. The rest of tonight will turn out to be mostly clear and cool. Areas of valley fog will develop later tonight. Lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50.

After some areas of fog early, Saturday will still be nice with sunshine mixing with clouds. It will turn a slight bit warmer with highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. A weak front will bring a scattering of showers later on Saturday night and Sunday; otherwise, we will have clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Labor Day should be mostly dry with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the week with sunshine mixing with clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s. The next front will likely bring some showers, maybe even a rumble of thunder Tuesday night into Wednesday; otherwise, we will have more clouds than sunshine Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Behind this system, we will have nice weather for the end of next week. Thursday will be comfortable with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny and beautiful with highs near to just above 70.

