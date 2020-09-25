Evening weather forecast Friday, September 25, 2020

Tonight will be partly cloudy and quite mild for this time of the year. Temperatures will be in the 60s for most of the high school football games this evening. Later tonight we will have lows in the lower to middle 50s. Once again fog will develop, being the most dense in the valley locations. Saturday will start off with fog, areas of clouds, even a touch of drizzle in spots. The best chance for the drizzle will be farther to the south and east you are in the region. Clouds will break for at least partial sunshine during the afternoon. It will turn a little warm in the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Sunday will become even warmer with morning low clouds and fog giving way to some sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80. There is a chance for a scattering of showers on Monday as a weak front moves into the region. We’ll have variable cloudiness with highs in the lower to perhaps middle 70s. A stronger front will move into the region on Tuesday. It will become mostly cloudy with showers, maybe a thunderstorm developing. It won’t be quite as warm on Tuesday with highs in the 60s to near 70. This front may stall close to the area on Wednesday, and a disturbance moving along it may develop a steadier rain into the area. It will be a cooler rain with highs closer to 60. Behind this disturbance it will be cooler on Thursday with clouds, some sunshine and scattered pop-up showers with highs in the 50s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with just the chance for a shower with highs in the lower to middle 60s.