Evening weather forecast Friday, September 24, 2021

A mainly clear sky, light wind, and a dry atmosphere will set the stage for a very chilly night. Lows will be in the 40s. Some of the colder spots could reach into the upper 30s. A few high clouds will start to move into the region before sunrise. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Saturday morning, but the afternoon will turn out to be partly to mostly cloudy. An approaching front could bring a shower to some spots, mainly west of Route 219, during the afternoon and evening. Ahead of this front, temperatures should rebound close to 70 for highs. Slightly cooler air will move into the area Sunday with highs in the 60s. Monday will also feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with a comfortable afternoon. Highs will be near 70. Another weak front will bring scattered showers on Tuesday. Behind that front, it will turn a little cooler for the middle of next week. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the 60s. It won’t warm much for the end of the week either. An easterly flow may bring us clouds at the end of the week, but we will have a better feel on that closer to the time.

