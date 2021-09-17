Evening weather forecast Friday, September 18, 2021

Tonight will be mild for the second half of September. We’re going to have a partly cloudy sky with lows in the lower to middle 60s. There will be some pockets of valley fog during the early morning hours.

Saturday will be warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. There is just a slight chance for a brief shower in some places as a weak cold front moves through the region. The best chance will be Highs on Saturday will be close to 80. The weather should be comfortable for the nighttime whiteout game at Beaver Stadium. Here is the complete game day forecast. Behind the front, the humidity will come down a little for Sunday, but it will stay warm with a good deal of sunshine. Highs near to just above 80. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Monday, but it will still be a fairly nice day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A flow from the Atlantic may give us more clouds than sunshine on Tuesday with just the chance for a shower or drizzle. It will be humid, but not too warm with highs 70s. A shower or thunderstorm may approach from the west later Tuesday into Tuesday night. There will be a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms arriving with a stronger cold front Wednesday. Especially during the afternoon hours. Temperatures Wednesday will still reach the middle to upper 70s. A band of heavier rainfall is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The rest of Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the 60s. Friday will also be comfortable with highs in the 60s, some peeks of sunshine and lower humidity.

