Evening weather forecast Friday, September 10, 2021

A clear sky, light wind, and dry atmosphere will set the stage for a cool to chilly night. Lows will be mostly in the 40s. Some areas of valley fog could form very late at night and into the early morning hours.

Saturday will be a nice day with plenty of sunshine and a much warmer afternoon. After a cool morning, temperatures will rebound into the middle to upper 70s. Sunday and Monday with will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with warm afternoons. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s and the humidity will be on the rise again. There is a chance for a shower in places on Tuesday; otherwise, we will have clouds and sunshine with highs near to just above 80. Wednesday will be relatively warm and humid with clouds and sunshine and the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be close to 80. Thursday and Friday will stay warm and humid with clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out on either day, but the chance will be slightly higher on Friday.

