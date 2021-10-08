Evening weather forecast Friday, October 8, 2021

We’ll have another relatively humid tonight, but it will not be as foggy as last night. There will be a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There can be an isolated shower early tonight near and west of Route 219. Later tonight there can be a shower or drizzle anywhere, but the chance will remain higher to the west. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

The remnants of a front from a slow-moving disturbance will try to move across the region this weekend. This system will bring us a good deal of clouds along with scattered showers and drizzle on Saturday, though the day will be far from a total washout. That combined with a flow from the Atlantic Ocean will keep temperatures in the 60s. We will still have more clouds than sunshine on Sunday. There still will be some drizzle and a shower in places. Highs will be near to just above 70. Monday and Tuesday will be relatively warm for the second week of October with highs in the lower to middle 70s along with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A late-day shower can not be ruled out on Tuesday. There is a slight chance for a shower Tuesday night into early Wednesday then the rest of Wednesday will be mild with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be warmer with highs in the middle 70s. Thursday will stay relatively warm with some sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 70s. A shower may approach the area by the end of next week.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.