Evening weather forecast Friday, October 30, 2020

There will still be a couple of sprinkles around early tonight. The rest of tonight will feature some clearing, especially near and east of I-99. The clouds may be more stubborn farther to the west. Lows tonight will be in the 20s which is a good bit below average. We’ll have times of clouds and sunshine on Saturday though most places will lean to the sunshine over the clouds. Despite some sunshine, it’s going to be a chilly day with highs in the 40s. Saturday night will feature a partly to mostly clear sky. It will be a little chillier than average with highs in the lower 30s. Some of the colder spots will be in the 20s. Sunday will become windy and warmer despite an increase in cloudiness. This is all in advance of a cold front that will bring some showers during the afternoon into the evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the mostly in the 50s but some colder air will start to move in from the west later in the day.

Behind the cold front, the coldest air of the season will move into the region. We’ll have rain and snow showers with a cold wind Sunday night. There will be more snow than rain showers near and west of Route 219 where a covering of snow seems likely. Farther to the east will have more like sprinkles and flurries. It will be windy and cold Monday. Temperatures on Monday will only be in the 30s to near 40 with the wind making it feel even colder than that. Tuesday may start off with some clouds then the rest of the day will be cool, but not quite as cold, with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s. A big warm up is staged for the rest of next week. Wednesday and Thursday will feature sunshine and just a few clouds. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 on Wednesday and then we’re going to sneak into the lower 60s to middle 60s on Thursday. Friday will be unseasonably warm with sunshine, a few clouds and highs in the middle 60s.