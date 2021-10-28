Evening weather forecast Friday, October 28, 2021

Clouds will continue to thicken early tonight. Rain will start to develop from the southwest to the northeast later this evening through the middle of the night. Winds will also increase and still stay significant through the day on Friday. A wind advisory has been issued for the Laurel Highlands from 8pm tonight through 8pm Friday. Some wind gusts in this area will have gusts past 40mph.

Rain will fall at very rates on Friday, some will be heavy. The chilly wind is going to make it that much tougher to be outside. Temperatures on Friday are just not going to move much. Saturday will be breezy and chilly with a good deal of clouds and showers. Highs will be in the 50s. Sunday will feature a cloudy to partly sunny sky with for a shower or two still possible. Highs will be in the middle 50s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Monday with highs in the middle 50s. The next front will move into the region with clouds and some showers arriving on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle 50s. Behind this front, even colder air will come our way later next week. Wednesday will feature more clouds than sunshine with the chance for a couple of sprinkles. There could even be a flurry across the higher terrain. Highs will only be in the 40s. Thursday will also be quite chilly with a good deal of clouds. A bit of a mix is possible by the end of the day. Highs will be in the 40s.

