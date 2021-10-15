Evening weather forecast Friday, October 15, 2021

An approaching cold front is going to keep our weather quite unsettled tonight into Saturday. Ahead of this front, tonight is going to stay warm and humid for mid-October. Temperatures tonight will be mostly in the 60s tonight. We’ll have a couple of isolated showers, even a thunderstorm in places early tonight. There will be more in the way of showers and a thunderstorm around later tonight into Saturday morning. Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the middle to upper 60s. The rest of Saturday will windy and it will turn cooler with clouds, some sunshine and a scattering of showers. Temperatures will be dropping into the 50s in most, if not all, spots by evening. We’ll have both clouds and sunshine Sunday. The clouds will be more prominent north of I-80 and through the Laurel Highlands where there could also be a couple of sprinkles or light showers. Highs on Sunday will be only in the 50s with a stiff breeze making it feel even chillier than that. Monday may start off with patches of clouds but then we will have plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be near to just above 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a good deal of sunshine with chilly mornings and comfortable afternoons. Highs each day will be in the middle 60s. The next front will approach with a mix of clouds and sunshine on Thursday. That front may bring a shower by the end of the day. Highs on Thursday will be in the 60s. Showers are likely Thursday night into Friday with clouds breaking for some sunshine. It will turn chillier again for the following weekend.

