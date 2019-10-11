Evening weather forecast Friday, October 11th, 2019

Tonight will be clear and nice early. Temperatures will fall fast early tonight. Later tonight some clouds will start to arrive from the west to the east. With the arrival of some clouds, and much lower dewpoints compared to yesterday, we are not expecting much in the way of fog tonight. Lows tonight will be in the 40s.

A weak front will bring scattered showers to the region on Saturday especially from the morning into the early afternoon. Behind the front, clouds should break for some sunshine from the west to the east across the region. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 60s. Behind this front we should have a fair amount of sunshine on Sunday though this front may be stalled close enough to our area to give us some clouds on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s to the lower 60s. A new area of high pressure will give us plenty of sunshine on Monday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Sunshine will fade behind some clouds on Tuesday as the next front approaches the region. There is a slight chance for a shower by the end of the day. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 60s.

We have the likelihood of more in the way of showers with this front on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 60s. Behind this front, the chilliest air mass of the season so far will move into the region on Thursday. We’ll have a chilly breeze with clouds, some sunshine and the chance for a couple of sprinkles. Highs will be in the 40s to the lower 50s. An areas of high pressure will give us plenty of sunshine on Friday with highs in the 50s.