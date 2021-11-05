Evening weather forecast Friday, November 5, 2021

A clear sky, light winds, and a dry atmosphere will help temperatures to plummet this evening into tonight. Once again we are going to get a good bit below average with lows in the 20s.

High pressure will dominate our weather through the upcoming weekend. Sunshine Saturday will help turn a frosty cold morning into a cool afternoon with highs near 50. Sunday will be mostly sunny and quite not as chilly as recent days;. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. Monday will turn even milder with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will also turn warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will in the lower to middle 60s. With enough sunshine, some spots will make a run through the upper 60s. The next front may start to bring showers by the end of the day on Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 60s. This front will likely bring some rain on Friday with a gusty wind. Temperatures on Friday will likely stay in the 50s with cooler air trying to move in over the following weekend.

