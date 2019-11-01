Evening weather forecast Friday, November 1st, 2019

The wind will continue to subside this evening. With a clear sky, light wind and a dry atmosphere, it’s going to get seasonably cold tonight with lows in the 20s. Saturday will feature a good deal of sunshine with just a few clouds mixing in during the afternoon. After a cold start to the day, the afternoon will stay cool with highs in the 40s to near 50. A cold front will bring some clouds along with the chance for some sprinkles and flurries Saturday night into Sunday. Behind this front, the rest of Sunday will be blustery and cold with leftover flurries and clouds giving way to some sunshine later in the day. Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s to the lower 40s.

Monday will be a nice day with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs on Monday will be in the 40s to near 50. Tuesday will turn a little milder with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a gusty breeze. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Clouds will increase on Wednesday as a weak, fast moving clipper system approaches the region. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s to near 50. This disturbance will bring some rain and snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday will feature a good deal of clouds along with a cold wind and highs in the 30s to the lower 40s. Friday will be breezy and cold with some flurries and highs only in the lower to middle 30s.