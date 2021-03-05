Evening weather forecast Friday, March 5th, 2021

The seasonably chilly weather will last through the weekend, but the wind will become less noticeable. It will still be windy this evening then clouds will diminish later tonight. We’ll have some clouds along with scattered flurries tonight. Lows will be mostly in the lower to middle 20s but some of the colder spots will drop into the upper teens.

Saturday will be brisk and chilly with clouds and some sunshine. The clouds will be most extensive from the late morning into the middle of the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 30s. We’ll be cold Saturday night with a partly cloudy sky with lows close to 20. As an area of high pressure draws closer, Sunday will have even less wind with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40. A big warm up is coming our way for next week. Sunshine Monday will help temperatures will rebound back to near 50. Tuesday will turn breezy and even warmer with sunshine, a few clouds along with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Wednesday will be windy and warmer with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs will near to just above 60. This would be the first time we reach 60 since December 11th. Thursday will still be mild with clouds and sunshine. The next front may bring a shower by the end of the day. Highs on Thursday will be near to just above 60. There is a better chance for showers, maybe even a steadier period of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.