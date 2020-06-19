Evening weather forecast Friday, June 19, 2020

We will continue to have scattered thunderstorms early tonight. Some will be heavy with a flooding downpour, maybe even some hail. Later tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. There will be some areas of fog, especially in the spots that got some of the rainfall. This fog will evaporate away fast early in the morning on Saturday.

Saturday will be a little warmer and quite humid with times of clouds and sunshine. The upper level low will still be close enough to allow for a scattering of thunderstorms to develop. While not every spot will be hit, those that do will get a downpour. It’s probably not enough to cancel outdoor plans, but just have a backup plan to move inside if you get hit with a storm. Highs on Saturday will be near to just above 80 and the humidity will make it feel even more uncomfortable. Sunday will be quite warm and humid with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. There will likely be a couple of thunderstorms in the region during the afternoon and evening hours, but a lot of spots will be rain free for Father’s Day. Once again, the spots that get hit could have a flooding downpour. Highs will be in the middle 80s. The nights this weekend will also be quite muggy with lows in the 60s. Monday will be quite warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with the chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle 80s. The next front will bring a scattering of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. It will still be warm and humid on Tuesday with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Wednesday will most likely be rain free with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s. A bubble of high pressure will give us at least partial sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower to middle 80s.