Evening weather forecast Friday, July 2, 2021

A comfortable air mass will be dominating our weather through the holiday weekend. There will be a few showers around early tonight. Later tonight will be partly cloudy and cooler than recent nights. Lows will be in the 50s. Some of the coldest spots may even drop into the upper 40s.

Saturday will be a relatively pleasant day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A few locations may still have a pop-up afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. As a weak disturbance will pass over the area on Independence Day and that will be enough to bring a shower to some locations. The best time for this to happen will be during the midday into the early afternoon hours. The good news is that the weather will clear in time for fireworks that night. We’ll be live at Delgrosso’s Summer Thunder starting at 9pm. We’ll have comfortable highs on Sunday in the middle to upper 70s. Monday will be much warmer and more humid with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Hot and humid weather will be with us for Tuesday and Wednesday with some hazy sunshine and only a slight chance for a pop up thunderstorm. Highs will be closer to 90. Thursday will still be very warm and humid but an approaching cold front will bring us the chance for thunderstorms by the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.