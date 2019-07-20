Evening weather forecast Friday, July 19th, 2019

Because of the combination of the heat and humidity, a heat advisory is in effect for the entire region until 8pm Saturday. Right now we have hazy sunshine that is mixed with some clouds. Temperatures are still in the upper 80s to the lower 90s with high dewpoint temperatures making it feel oppressive. Tonight will stay quite warm and muggy. There will be some showers and thunderstorms around, mainly near and north of I-80; otherwise, we will be clear to partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 70s.

Saturday will be the hottest day and a excessive heat warning has been issued for areas along and east of I-99. This is the first time for such a warning in some of these areas. We’ll have a good deal of hazy sunshine Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 90s. With these hotter days coming, be cautious as the heat will be dangerous. Use sunscreen and limit your time in the sun. Try to do any yard work in the morning or evening to avoid the sun at its strongest. Also, it will be important to stay hydrated with water or a sports drink with electrolytes. . We will still be hot and humid Sunday with some hazy sunshine but an approaching front can bring some thunderstorms later in the day. Highs on Sunday will still be near to above 90. . Hazy sunshine will stay for most of the day. Some areas will see a thunderstorm late. This front will bring more clouds than sunshine on Monday with showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two. With the clouds, it will not be nearly as hot, but it will stay humid. Highs on Monday will be in the lower to middle 70s. This front will shift to our south on Tuesday. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine with just the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 70s to near 80 with much lower humidity. A bubble of high pressure will bring nice weather for Wednesday through Friday of next week with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be close to 80 and it will not be too humid.