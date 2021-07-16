Evening weather forecast Friday, July 17, 2021

Some showers and thunderstorms will be around this evening, especially near and north of I-80. Some will be strong to severe with flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts. The rest of tonight will stay muggy with some clouds and areas of fog. Lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70. A front will be stalled across the region on Saturday. North of it, temperatures will likely not rise out of the 70s north of I-80. Farther to the south, some places will reach into the middle to upper 80s. With the front close by, there will be a scattering of showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. The front will shift just enough southward on Sunday for us to have a dry day. We’ll have clouds and some sunshine with highs closer to 80.

The chance for a shower or thunderstorm will be quite low on Monday with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Tuesday will be warm and more humid with at least a partly sunny sky. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Another front will bring a little better chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Wednesday. We’ll have clouds and sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Behind that front, Thursday will feature more sunshine than clouds. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Friday will turn a little more humid with clouds and sunshine along with just the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

