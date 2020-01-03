Evening weather forecast Friday, January 3, 2020

Tonight will stay quite mild for January standards as temperatures will hold in the 40s. It will also be damp with periods of rain and drizzle. There will be areas of fog, some of which can be dense over the ridges. It will still be damp and mild Saturday morning with shows and drizzle. As a front moves through the region, it will become a little breezier and it will start to turn colder during the afternoon. In fact the rain showers will mix with and then change to snow showers in some places near and west of Route 219 during the afternoon showers. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50 early Saturday but then temperatures will drop Saturday afternoon reaching into the 30s in places by evening. Behind this system, Sunday will be windy and colder with variable cloudiness along with flurries and snow showers. Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s. We’ll have some flurries and snow showers scattered in the region Sunday night into early Monday then the rest of Monday will be cloudy to partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for some flurries or a bit of a mix, especially later in the day. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 30s. We’ll have the chance for some leftover snow showers early Wednesday; otherwise, the day will be brisk and chilly with clouds and sunshine. Highs Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 30s. Thursday will feature partial sunshine and highs in the 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers that may start off as a bit of a wintry mix in places. Temperatures will reach into the lower to middle 40s on Friday. It will stay mild into the second weekend of January.