Evening weather forecast Friday, January 29, 2020

Clouds will continue to thicken early Sunday. There is a storm that is going to be passing very close to the area Sunday through Monday. As of now, the worst of the storm may stay to our south and east, but this will be a large enough storm that is will be close to the area so stay tuned for any changes.

Right now it seems like light snow will develop from the south the north Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the 20s to near 30. The snow will be steadier, and in spots a little heavier, Sunday night into the midday Monday. Accumulations will range from little north of I-80 but there is still a chance for 6” or more in some areas closer to the Maryland border. Again, there is a lot of uncertainty with the system and we will know even more during the day on Saturday. Any shift in the movement of the system can bring more or less snow. The snow will taper to scattered snow showers later Monday and Monday night. Highs on Monday will be near to just above 30.

Tuesday will be blustery with just chance for some snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s. Wednesday will not be too chilly for this time of the year with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. We’ll warm even more Thursday into Friday. In fact, the next front likely will bring some rain showers into the area on Friday.