Evening weather forecast Friday, February 26, 2021

Tonight will be rather cloudy. As a warm front approaches the area, some light precipitation will move into the area. At first it may be cold enough aloft to allow the precipitation to start off as some wet snowflakes before going to just some light rain and drizzle at times. With lows near the freezing mark, we are not expecting much, if any, travel issues. We’ll continue to have some rain and drizzle at times Saturday morning and midday hours. There still may be a touch of a mix in places a few spots early Saturday, especially the farther north and east you are in our region. A front will stall to our south Saturday night. This front will be the focal point for another period of rain. The steadiest of the rain will be across the southern half of the state. The rain may taper later Sunday, and if it does, temperatures should rebound into the middle 40s.

A shower cannot be ruled out on Monday. It will become windy and start to turn a little cooler with times of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s but will start to cool later in the day. In fact, some of the higher elevations may mix with snowflakes by the end of the day. Monday night will be colder with lows in the lower 20s. Some of the colder spots may drop into the upper teens. Tuesday will be a nice day with sunshine and a few clouds. It will be a little chilly with highs near to just above 40. Wednesday will feature more clouds than sunshine with the chance for a bit of rain. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. Thursday will not be as cool with clouds and sunshine and temperatures reaching into the upper 40s to near 50. There may be a sprinkle of flurry on Friday with more clouds than sunshine.