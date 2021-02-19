Evening weather forecast Friday, February 19, 2021

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, brisk and quite cold. There will be some flurries around, especially near and just west of Route 219. Low temperatures will be in the teens.

Saturday will be blustery and quite cold. We’ll have a good deal of clouds near and west of Route 219 with scattered flurries and snow showers. Farther to the east, there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. In fact, places east of I-99 should finish the day off clear. Highs Saturday will range from the upper teens to near 20 in the higher elevations to the west with temperatures reaching into the middle to upper 20s in places farther to the west. The stiff wind on Saturday will make if feel colder than that. The wind will calm, and the sky will clear Saturday night and that is going to allow temperatures to drop fast. Lows will be in the lower teens with colder spots dropping into the single digits. with clouds, some sunshine and still the chance for some snow showers or flurries.

Sunday will be the nicer day of the weekend will mix with and then fade behind clouds. After a very cold start to the day, temperatures will rebound into back into the lower to middle 30s. The next system will bring some snow and rain showers on Monday. This system may bring a slushy accumulation to some areas, especially over the higher terrain, but we are not expecting any significant travel issues. Highs will be in the middle 30s. Tuesday will be cloudy to partly sunny but milder with highs near to just above 40. Wednesday will feature clouds and sunshine with a milder afternoon. Highs will be in 40s to near 50. We’ll have times of clouds and sunshine with just the chance for a shower on Thursday. This will keep temperatures from rising much higher than the middle 40s. The next system will bring an increase in cloudiness on Friday. Highs will be in the lower 40s. Another warm-up is likely by early next week.