Evening weather forecast Friday, December 6, 2019

A gusty breeze this evening will start to slacken off as we head into tonight. Sprinkles will give way to scattered flurries this evening. The rest of tonight will be brisk and chilly with some clouds and scattered flurries. Lows will be in the 20s, some of the colder spots will touch the upper teens.

We’ll still have some clouds, even an isolated flurry in spots early Saturday. The rest of the day will feature a return of sunshine. This is great news for skiers that will be hitting the slopes this weekend as some of the local slopes will open or reopen this weekend. High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower to middle 30s. A clear sky and light winds will set the stage for a cold night Saturday night. Lows will be in the teens to the lower 20s. , Sunday will be a tranquil day, sunshine will fade behind an increase in cloudiness. Highs Sunday will be in the 30s to near 40.

The next system will likely bring rain on Monday. It looks like this may be a soaking rainfall with some places reaching over an inch of rainfall from Monday into Tuesday. The rain will be chilly on Monday with temperatures slowly rising through the 30s and into the 40s in some places later in the day. Temperatures will continue to rise despite the rain Monday night. We’ll still have some rain early Tuesday then it will turn cloudy to partly sunny and windy. Temperatures will likely spike to near, if not above 50, on Tuesday then start to fall later in the day. Wednesday will be a blustery and chilly day with temperatures no better than the lower to middle 30s despite a mix of clouds and sunshine. In fact the high temperature will likely fall into and through the 20s during the afternoon. We’ll have a couple of flurries on Wednesday. Wednesday night will be very cold with lows well down in the teens, with some places in the single digits. Temperatures will struggle to rise out of the 20s despite some sunshine Thursday. Friday will not be as cold with a mix of clouds and sunshine.