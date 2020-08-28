Evening weather forecast Friday, August 28, 2020

Tonight will be humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some will be heavy, especially early tonight and south of Route 22. We will also have areas of fog. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s. Saturday will start damp with showers and thunderstorms but diminish by lunchtime. The rest of the day will turn a little warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine and just the chance for another shower in spots. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80.

More comfortable air starts to move in behind this front Saturday night with patchy clouds and lows in the middle to upper 50s. Sunday will be a gorgeous day with a partly to mostly sunny sky and low humidity. Highs will be in the 70s. Sunday night will be comfortably cool with lows in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Sunshine will mix with and then give way to some clouds on Monday. The increase in clouds will keep high temperatures in the 70s. The next disturbance will bring more numerous showers and a thunderstorm or two on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s again.

Wednesday will be a bit warm with clouds, some sunshine and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80. A shower or thunderstorm is still possible on Thursday; otherwise we will have clouds, some sunshine and highs near to just above 80. Friday will be warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 80.