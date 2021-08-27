Evening weather forecast Friday, August 27, 2021

The very warm and humid weather pattern is going to continue and start to fuel more in the way of scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with flooding downpours. Showers and thunderstorms this evening will diminish. The rest of tonight will turn partly cloudy and muggy with areas of fog. Lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

Not much will change over the weekend. Saturday will feature both clouds and sunshine. It will be warm and humid and that will once again help to spark showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Sunday and Monday will be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine. Each day there will be some showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Any of these can bring a flooding downpour. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. The chance for a thunderstorm will be slightly lower on Tuesday with clouds, some sunshine and a shower in spots. Highs will be in the lower 80s. The remnants of Hurricane Ida may mix with a front across the area and that will bring rain that can be heavy. We will have a better feel on this as we get closer to the time.

