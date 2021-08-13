Evening weather forecast Friday, August 13, 2021

Tonight will remain humid with some clouds and scattered thunderstorms. Any of the thunderstorms can bring flooding downpours. Most of the activity will diminish with just an isolated shower by morning. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

Saturday will intervals of clouds and sunshine. The clouds will tend to win out more earlier in the day. A couple of isolated showers will be moving through the area, maybe even a thunderstorm in spots. Highs Saturday will be near to just above 80, but the humidity will start to drop. Saturday night will be partly to mostly clear and more comfortable with lows in the 50s. Sunday will be a nice day with sun mixed with some clouds. It will be warm, but shouldn’t be too humid, with highs near to just above 80. Monday will be a touch bit more humid with clouds and sunshine. A thunderstorm is possible by the end of the day with highs near to just above 80. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be a bit warm and humid with clouds and some sunshine. There will be a scattering of showers and thunderstorms each day, especially in the afternoon. Highs each day will be near to just above 80. Friday will also be unsettled with more clouds than sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

